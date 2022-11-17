Alejandro Garnacho still has a chance to get into the Argentine national team for the World Cup.

Manchester United played four times in November before the start of a six-week break in the World Cup. And if you ask the fans which of the players impressed the most during that period, the answer will be quite loud.

Alejandro Garnacho has literally exploded in the last two weeks, scoring twice and giving two assists, and in general impressed the fans with his dribbling and speed.

He opened his adult account by scoring the winning goal against Real Sociedad in the Europa League before becoming the youngest United player to assist twice in the same game when he did it against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup.

Garnacho shines brightly

Even more impressively, Garnacho came on as a substitute and scored the winning goal in the last minute of the match against Fulham in United’s last game before the World Cup break.

The Argentine’s fearlessness has certainly endeared him to Old Trafford fans, and at the moment he has something different compared to other United wingers.

He’s straightforward, has the ability to fight his man and go both ways, and he’s a deadly finisher. Quite a combo for an 18-year-old. Eric ten Hug said Garnacho could become a regular first XI player if he continues in the same vein.

A graduate of the United academy may consider himself a loser due to the fact that he could not impress the manager of the national team Lionel Scaloni enough to make him part of the Argentina national team for the World Cup.

Last week, Scaloni named his 26-man squad, and unfortunately for the Madrid winger, he was not included in this prestigious list.

Nevertheless, the chance has not completely evaporated, judging by the coach’s recent comments. After Argentina’s impressive 5-0 win over the UAE, Scaloni said there could be changes to the original list.

Scaloni told El Sol: “We have days to make a decision. There are players who have physical problems. The truth is that we are not sure that all these 26 players are in the squad, fortunately we have days to decide whether we need to make any changes.”

Garnacho can shorten Qatar

Albiceleste has four injured players, three of them strikers. The players are Paulo Dybala, Nicolas Gonzalez, Alejandro “El Papu” Gomez and Christian Romero.

It is expected that out of this trio there will be Dybala, Gomez and Romero, but for Gonzalez, the chances at the moment do not look too good.

“The regulations allow changing this list of 26 players no later than 24 hours before the team’s debut. That is, if a decision is made to make changes, they should be reported as a last resort next Monday at 7 o’clock,” the message says.

Which means Garnacho could still be the latest addition to the Argentina national team. And it would certainly be the right decision thanks to his skill set, fearlessness and the X-factor he will bring to the team.