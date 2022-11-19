Alejandro Garnacho Is Ready For a New Lucrative Deal That Will Increase Wages by 10 Times

Manchester United’s November matches included a must-win Europa League group match, as well as one draw in the League Cup and two difficult matches in the Premier League.

As a result, the Red Devils won three impressive victories, and the main architect of these victories was the rising star Alejandro Garnacho.

The 18-year-old scored his first goal against Real Sociedad in the Europa League, when the Reds won 1-0 and advanced to the playoffs of the tournament.

Garnacho shares continue to rise

The United Academy graduate continued this display by becoming the youngest United star to make two assists in one game during United’s impressive Champions League Cup victory over Aston Villa with a score of 4:2.

His next performance was the most impressive of all. He came on as a substitute against the high-flying Fulham, and his team could not unlock the stubborn defense.

With almost the last kick of the match, Garnacho scored a goal to drive the support of the guests crazy when United went on a six-week break in the World Cup with a morale-boosting victory.

*Garnacho Transfer Rumours*

🔴🔴🔴Manchester United are preparing a new contract worth £50,000 per week for Alejandro Garnacho, as Daily Star said.

The 18-year-old currently earns £5,000-a-week at the club.#ManUtd #ManUnited #MUFC #ManchesterUnited #MUMUfootball pic.twitter.com/VfcEHGU401 — MUMU Football (@MUMUfootball) November 19, 2022

And he was rightfully recognized as the player of the month, and many called for him to be included in the Argentina national team for the World Cup.

His shares are at an all-time high, and United and Eric ten Haag are aware of this fact. There have been reports that Barcelona are trying to get United’s latest upcoming superstar.

And now the Daily Star has exclusively stated that United are close to agreeing a new contract with the winger’s representatives.

Garnacho currently earns 5,000 pounds a week at Old Trafford, and under the new agreement, the Madrid player will increase his salary by 900 percent and earn 10 times more.

A new bumper agreement will be signed by the end of 2022

That salary will soar to a whopping £50,000 a week as Ten Hag has given the green light to the expansion. Attitude issues were cited as the reason why the player didn’t show up too often at the start of the season.

But now that this has been sorted out, and the player is on the way to becoming a regular player in the starting lineup, the 20-time champions of the English League hope to complete their business by the end of this year.

“Negotiations with representatives of Garnacho are in full swing, and United management hopes that they will be successfully completed before the end of the year,” the statement said.

Garnacho is expected to sign a new five-year contract, which will include a gradual increase in wages.

Fans will be delighted with this latest development, as most people have high hopes for the young man and believe that he can become a world champion.