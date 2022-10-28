Alejandro Garnacho Is Over The Moon With Happiness After Playing With Cristiano Ronaldo For Manchester United Against Sheriff Tiraspol

Manchester United prodigy Alejandro Garnacho couldn’t help but admire after playing alongside his hero Cristiano Ronaldo in a match against Sheriff Tiraspol on Thursday evening.

United demonstrated a dominant game by beating the Moldovan team 3-0 in the Europa League.

This was not the first match of an eighteen-year-old football player for the Red Devils, and certainly not the last.

Nevertheless, it was the first opportunity for a teenage star to start working in a Dream Theater. It was a chance he didn’t miss to beg.

Beginning to remember

Recalling Ronaldo’s debut many moons ago, Garnacho looked not at all stunned by this event.

From the transmission with surgical precision to the terror of the sheriff’s defense, Garnacho showed a breathtaking performance. His impressive performance earned him the applause he received when Donny van de Beek ran onto the field and took his place with 11 minutes on the clock.

The photo captured the brightest moment of the evening for the young Garnacho. In the touching picture, Ronaldo walks across the field with his arm around Garnacho’s shoulders.

I don't know if it's real or if I'm dreaming pic.twitter.com/3GR80nObqU — Alejandro Garnacho (@agarnacho7) October 27, 2022

The starlet shared the picture on Twitter, signing it with a confession:

“I do not know if this is real or if I’m dreaming,” Garnacho wrote next to the photo.

Ronaldo’s future after January is still uncertain, but it’s safe to say that Alejandro Garnacho will be hoping he stays.

Eric ten Hag’s players will face Real Sociedad on the last game day of the group stage to decide who will win Group E. United hopes to usurp the Spanish team and take their place among the eight group winners.

The winners of each group automatically qualify for the 1/8 finals of the Europa League. The runners-up have yet to go through the gauntlet. They must take part in a two-legged playoff against one of the third-place teams in the Champions League.