Alejandro Garnacho was named the best player of the month in November by Manchester United.

It was announced on the club’s official website that Garnacho received the award for impressive performances in four United games this month.

November started off great for Garnacho, who scored the only goal in United’s Europa League win away against Real Sociedad.

The Argentine latched onto Cristiano Ronaldo’s pass and struck high into the net, which brought United three points for a strange evening in Spain.

United were ultimately left disappointed despite the win, as they needed a two-goal advantage to beat United in the group stage.

The goal and the performance were enough for Garnacho to make the starting line-up for the first time in the Premier League against Aston Villa.

Unfortunately, United played their worst game in a month, losing 3-1 in a game in which no player impressed.

The next game was a League Cup third round match against the same opponents, where Garnacho was introduced just after the hour mark.

The 18-year-old had a devastating effect, lighting up Old Trafford with two assists, one of which was excellent; an accurate pass from 30 yards, allowing Scott McTominay to direct the ball on target.

Then came the blockbuster moment. His moment. As United struggled to break down Fulham’s stubborn defence, Garnacho was called up from the bench again.

In added time, the winger picked up the ball on the sideline and then punched into the Fulham defense, but a clever one-two with Christian Eriksen forced him to rush to the goal.

Garnacho coolly scored the ball under the onrushing Bernd Leno, which brought United a solid three points before the break at the World Cup.

The goal made United fans remember Cristiano Ronaldo’s strike on the same pitch 15 years ago, and with all the negativity surrounding Ronaldo at the moment, a changing of the guard at Old Trafford could well be on the cards.

Garnacho fully deserved his award, having influenced the games like no other this month. Pace, skill and character — Garnacho has all the qualities to become a Dream Theater superstar.