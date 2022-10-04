Alec and Hilaria Baldwin shared the first photo with all the children

Hilaria Baldwin (38) and Alec Baldwin (64) show off their cute family! About two weeks ago, the former yoga teacher and actor had a wonderful reason to be happy: they became the parents of a daughter. This is the couple’s seventh child. Shortly after giving birth, the beauty proudly presented her newborn to the community. Now Hilaria has shared a cute picture with all seven children!

The 38-year-old man posted a family photo on Instagram. “Our first photo with the smallest Baldwins! What a Baldwinito dream team,” Hilaria wrote under the post. The frame shows Alec and Hilaria with their offspring posing on the bed. The couple is surrounded by children – the newly-made mother lovingly holds her baby.

After Hilaria gave birth to her daughter, she spoke out in her Instagram story. She admitted that she felt guilty from time to time: “I am again trying to find a balance between being a new mom, breastfeeding, being treated and trying to make my children feel that I am there!” Hilaria said that it is normal to experience such feelings, stressing: “Bringing a baby home is magic, and it is always a change that we all feel.”