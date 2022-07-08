Alden Ehrenreich as Indiana Jones The Art of Artificial Intelligence Is Scarier Than Expected

Solo star Alden Ehrenreich becomes Indiana Jones in the terrifying new art of artificial intelligence. Ehrenreich got into a very big role when he played the iconic character Harrison Ford from Star Wars in the Disney movie Solo: Star Wars. Stories”. However, the box office of an individual film was disappointing, as it grossed only $ 393 million worldwide.

The debate, of course, raged even before the release of “Solo” about the feasibility of remaking the characters of the original “Star Wars” trilogy with new actors. After the box office failure of Solo, the controversy became even more heated, and the head of Lucasfilm Kathleen Kennedy herself was eventually forced to declare that such a reworking of iconic characters would never happen again. Now, instead of hiring new actors to play classic “Star Wars” characters, Disney has committed to digitally recreating the characters as they originally were, as it was with Luke Skywalker played by Mark Hamill in “Mandalorian.” completely.

Since Disney and Lucasfilm seem to have given up on remaking forever, it’s unlikely that anyone other than Ford will ever play his other iconic character from the movies, Indiana Jones. This means the absence of Ehrenreich in the role of Jones — which is probably a good thing, as evidenced by the results of AI efforts to turn the Solo star into a hero in Search of the Lost Ark. See Ehrenreich’s mosaic in the image of Indiana Jones in the space below (via Craiyon):

The aforementioned AI result, mixing Ehrenreich and Indiana Jones images, is just a nightmare. Of course, Ford himself is going to return as Jones in the upcoming movie “Indiana Jones 5”, where deaging is used in some scenes to recreate the young Indie. Presumably, this will be the last real departure of Ford in the role of Jones, but who knows what the image of the actor and his iconic character really awaits in the future. Of course, it’s easy enough to imagine that digital effects are used to recreate Jones Ford in films long after Ford himself has died.

Of course, there are big ethical issues related to the idea of using computers to resurrect performers who no longer exist so that they can continue to play their iconic characters from the afterlife. But Disney and Lucasfilm don’t seem to doubt such things, which they proved by bringing Tarkin Peter Cushing back to Rogue One. The reaction obviously followed Tarkin from Rogue One, but there was also a negative reaction when the Solo was remade with a new actor. Since a negative reaction will follow no matter what, studios should proceed from their own judgment when it comes to resolving a dispute about remaking or recreating. But the alteration seems to have been dealt a fatal blow in recent years, which means that the aforementioned nightmarish mosaic of AI Ehrenreich in the image of Indiana Jones will most likely never turn into reality.