Alcatel launches TKEE Max, TKEE Mid and TKEE Mini

After presenting its new line of tablets with TCL during CES 2021, Alcatel officially confirmed the arrival of new tablets for the Indian market with a focus on children in the country.

Called TKEE Max, TKEE Mid and TKEE Mini, the three offer a simple set and MediaTek chipset, Android 10 and cases that can be resistant or flip style (depending on the model in question), in addition to shipping the KIDOMI software, which allows offering more than 3,000 games and 2,500 educational content videos.

A first point that we can mention here before we start talking about the settings effectively is that the two most advanced in the line (ie Mid and Max) have TÜV Rheinland certification for visual protection of the little ones.

Speaking of what we see in the TKEE Mini, we have it shipped with the MediaTek MT8167D combined with 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage, in addition to support for microSD cards up to 128GB and a battery of 2,580mAh. For bringing a simpler set, the bet on this device was to ship Android 10 in the Go Edition version, something that possibly will save his performance in general.

Visually, we have that the device arrives with an anti-impact case with a “picture frame” style foot, protecting the TN screen of 6.95 “with a resolution of 1024×600 and is accompanied by a 2MP camera on both the front and rear In addition, it is possible to observe cutouts for the front audio output and for the camera, positioned for use horizontally.

Moving on to the TKEE Mid, we have a combo that includes the MediaTek MT8766B, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage with the possibility of up to 256GB microSD card and a 4,080 mAh battery, in addition to offering dual-band 802.11 ac Wi-Fi connectivity , 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and USB-C.

Like the Mini, the TKEE Mid has a rubberized cover that fully protects the device housing and the screen, which is 8 “with 800×1280 resolution. In the field of cameras, we have that it offers a 5MP f / 2.4 camera on rear and another 5MP f / 2.2 for the front.

To close, we have the TKEE Max, a device that carries the MediaTek MTK8167B, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, microSD support of up to 128GB and connectivity that includes 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, USB Type-C .