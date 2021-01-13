Alcatel 3L, Alcatel 1S and Alcatel 1T 7 introduced

Among the products announced by TCL Communication at CES 2021, Alcatel branded mobile products were not empty. It introduced a total of three smartphones and tablets. Alcatel 3L expands its product family with Alcatel 1S and family-friendly Alcatel 1T 7 WIFI.

These new devices, which are stated to be equipped with cameras powered by artificial intelligence, enable users to easily capture memorable moments in their lives. Alcatel 1T 7 WIFI tablet stands out as a useful device that powers the daily lives of parents and children, with its cost stated to be extremely affordable.

“Our new generation Alcatel smartphones are redefining accessible innovation and successfully meeting the changing needs of our customers,” said Stefan Streit, Global Marketing General Manager of TCL Communication. Consumers are increasingly demanding cameras powered by artificial intelligence. We respond to this need by adding cameras powered by artificial intelligence as a standard feature to our newest smartphones. We also consider fundamental changes in our lifestyle that cause families to spend more time at home. Our new tablet can meet the special and individual needs of our users by offering entertainment and better educational experience at an affordable cost.

Alcatel 3L features

Alcatel 3L, part of the Alcatel 3 Series, focuses on providing users with an eye-catching visual and camera experience. The triple rear camera in the affordable new phone, powered by artificial intelligence, makes it easy for users to capture professional quality images in all conditions. The back of the phone has a 48MP main camera for high resolution photography, a 2MP macro lens for detailed close-ups and a 2MP depth camera for artistic bokeh effect. Thanks to the four-in-one large pixel sensor, users can take clear and bright photos even in low light environments. In addition to the rear cameras, the 8MP front lens capable of HDR shooting and Face Tracking feature also create live portraits with improved facial details. Powerful artificial intelligence algorithms also enable the Alcatel 3L to recognize 22 different backgrounds and adjust the visual settings automatically and in real time to take the best photo.

Alcatel 3L offers wide and comfortable mobile viewing. Real-time screen enhancement, 6.52 inch 20: 9 HD + Widescreen, as well as 88.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, users can enjoy an engaging and vivid experience. In addition to all these, the device has a 2.5D glass design with double curved edges, as well as 4 different viewing modes: Eye Comfort Mode, Reading Mode, Dark Mode and Sunlight Mode. Eye Comfort Mode reduces the amount of harmful blue light to protect users’ eyes in prolonged use. Reading Mode offers a monochrome screen similar to paper. Dark Mode turns the entire desktop operating system to black, and Sunlight Mode makes it easier to view content under strong natural light.

Equipped with a powerful octa-core processor and 4GB RAM in various markets, Alcatel 3L is able to offer seamless HD streaming and gaming experience without difficulty. In addition, the phone has a Smart Album feature and a dedicated Google Assistant button to keep users’ photos organized. Smart Album puts users’ photos in different categories, while the Google Assistant button provides an easy experience for users to get their work done by simply pressing a button and voice commands.

With its prominent triple camera setup and eye-catching Wide Screen, Alcatel 3L offers a fun user experience. The Alcatel 3L will be available in selected markets from March 2021 in Jewel Black and Jewel Blue color options.

Alcatel 1S features

Behind the Alcatel 1S, developed to provide an enjoyable visual and camera experience at an affordable cost, there are three powerful cameras, including a 13MP AI-powered main camera, a 2MP depth lens and a 2MP macro lens. While the macro lens enables users to take close-up shots without the need for expensive equipment, the 13MP main camera, which works with the PDAF fast focus system, enables users to take high-quality and high-resolution photos and portraits. Apart from the rear cameras, the front lens, which can shoot HDR, can also take beautiful photos without being affected by shadows or bright light.

Alcatel 1S has a screen-to-body ratio of 88.5 percent and a 6.52-inch 20: 9 HD + Widescreen. The area where the screen is used can be adjusted to a certain size that allows it to be used with one hand for a smooth user experience. Alcatel 1S also supports different needs and lifestyles. Split screen mode allows users to watch broadcasts, send e-mails, text messages and talk at the same time.

Artificial intelligence makes it easier to take pictures with Alcatel 1S. With artificial intelligence algorithms, the camera automatically changes its settings while taking pictures, offers real-time filter suggestions, and Face Tracking helps users to capture the best portrait thanks to the deep learning capability of artificial intelligence.

Featuring a power-efficient eight-core processor, 4000mAh large capacity battery and Smart Manager feature that improves the device’s performance and efficiency by making all-day improvements, the Alcatel 1S will go on sale in selected markets around the world in February 2021, in Elegant Black and Twilight Blue color options.

Alcatel 1T 7 WIFI features

Alcatel 1T 7 tablet, which can be used by everyone regardless of age, stands out for all families with its affordable price. Alcatel 1T 7 powered by Android 11 (Go version) only has WiFi connection and is powered efficiently to consume less data. The new tablet also supports personal assistant apps such as Assistant Go and Google Go. Asking a question or saying a command is enough for users to get support without using their hands.

Alcatel 1T 7 has an upgraded Kids Mode. This mode features an interface suitable for use by children and new features focused on protecting the eyes. Many learning tools are also included to provide children with a first-class educational experience.

The tablet will be available in select markets around the world. The Alcatel 1T 7 will be available in Europe in January 2021, with Mint Green and Obsidian Black color options and 16GB storage.