Alana Hadid talks about the summer collection of her La Detresse brand “Easy” and “Psychedelic”

Alana Hadid knows how to combine fashion and comfort.

The 36-year-old designer recently unveiled her brand’s new La Detresse collection, Summer Trip, which she and co-founder Emily Perlstein created to make the holiday packaging flawless.

“The whole concept is that people are leaving. In fact, they’re going on trips now,” Hadid told Us Weekly exclusively at the July 14 capsule celebration. “I wanted to create things that could be easily traveled. That you can take this whole collection and a few bathing suits with you, and you’re ready for the whole summer.”

The new collection “has a bit of a psychedelic feel,” Alana told us. The new collection includes T-shirts with a tai-dai print, dresses and much more.

Alana also thought of her family and close friends when she revived the capsule, naming it after her famous sister Gigi Hadid. “My sisters look amazing in everything. There is a dress called The Gigi… I wanted to highlight the friends and family who supported us,” Alana said. “My mom is here. She’s over sixty, but she’s wearing one of the dresses.”

Close Alans are not the only fans of the brand. She shared that stars like Winnie Harlow, Pink and Vanessa Bryant “wear our stuff many times.”

The fashion guru also likes to see ordinary people in his works. “Celebrities are beautiful and I like to see celebrities wear [La Detresse], but I really like to see ordinary people wear my clothes,” Alana told us.

She added: “I like the fact that people wear our stuff when they want to feel comfortable… I like that it’s their comfortable clothes.”

After launching in 2017, La Detresse’s sales skyrocketed during the pandemic due to shoppers preferring more casual clothing while self-isolating at home, and while this increase was an exciting boost, Alana wanted to expand the brand to offer clothes not just for leisure.

When asked what the difference is in this collection, the designer told Us: “I think we really used to be like a sports style brand, and I really always wanted to expand to a full line of ready-to-wear.”

Alana and Perlstein also used “a lot of new fabrics, such as blended viscose and silk fabrics… funny things that I don’t think we’ve touched before.”

In addition to producing fashionable clothes, Alana and Perlstein use La Detresse as a way to get money back.

With each new season, they choose a new charity to which they donate profits. On their page, the duo wrote that they “decided to transfer the profits from Cenote Alex Tee to Water Drop LA, an organization very close to us, in which we have been working as volunteers since the beginning of the pandemic.”