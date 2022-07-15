Alana Hadid Says Gigi Hadid’s Sister is “Obviously” the “best” Mom for 18-month-old Daughter Khai

A supportive sister. Alana Hadid could only say nice words about the parenting abilities of her half-sister Gigi Hadid.

Everything Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik said about motherhood and raising baby Kai

“[She’s] the best,” the 36—year-old told Us Weekly exclusively on Thursday, July 14, at the celebration of her La Detresse summer collection. The Washington, D.C. native also praised her older sister Mariel Hadid for being a great mom.

Gigi and sister Bella Hadid are half-siblings of Alana and Mariel, who share a father, Mohamed Hadid. Gigi and Bella’s mother is Yolanda Hadid, and Alana and Mariel were born from Mary Butler.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik: chronology of their relationship

Gigi welcomed daughter Khai in September 2020 with new boyfriend Zayn Malik. The Los Angeles native confirmed the news in April 2020 during an appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show starring. “We are very excited, happy and grateful to everyone for their kind wishes and support,” the model told Jimmy Fallon at the time.

The former couple has had many ups and downs since they started dating in 2015. They are currently separated, but Malik is “visiting Gigi and Khai at a farm in Pennsylvania,” as a source told us in June.

Alana, for her part, may not be offering her babysitting services anytime soon—telling us she doesn’t look after her nieces or nephew—but she may be thinking about creating a baby line for La Detresse.

“I have no children… [but] maybe someday I will have to make a children’s line,” the designer said. “But I love my nieces and nephew. I think they’re amazing. And they are phenomenal little people. But for now, we’ll stick with the adults!”

The fashion connoisseur’s new spring-summer line came out a few months ago, but she wanted to celebrate with her family and friends “in the summer”, given the overall impression of the collection.

“We wanted to celebrate at the height of summer,” she explained at a Dante Seaport event in New York sponsored by Belvedere Vodka and Martini & Rossi. “It’s called a summer trip, and the whole concept behind it is that people go outside. In fact, now they can make trips.”

Gigi and Bella Hadid: Model sisters!

Alana noted that the products designed “for everyone” also have a “psychedelic” hue and “really travel easily.”

“You can take this whole collection and a few bathing suits with you, and you’re ready for the whole summer!” the entrepreneur exclaimed, adding that both her sisters are models, as well as model Winnie Harlow, musician Pink and Vanessa Bryant are all fans.

“The great thing is that we have a lot of celebrity clients who wear them at home when it’s convenient for them, which I actually like even more,” she told us. “I like the fact that people wear our clothes when they want to feel comfortable, and not necessarily like in the city. I like that it’s their comfortable clothes.”

With a report by Diana Cooper