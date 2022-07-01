Alan Young & Interview with Matt Hubbard: The First Season of Mining

Maya Rudolph returned as the reigning queen of bizarre comedies in the series “Prey” on Apple TV, the broadcast of which began last week. If the suggestion of a dangerously optimistic woman entering a world she knows nothing about sounds like the perfect mix of sarcasm and sincerity, it’s because executive producers Matt Hubbard and Alan Young have previously worked on “Parks and Recreation” and “The Good Place.”

Loot not only serves as a reunion for the creative team and Rudolph, who portrays newly divorced billionaire Molly as she studies the ropes of charities, but also reunites them with Adam Scott. Scott plays Molly’s ex-husband John Novak, whose relationship with her doesn’t get any more pleasant after their divorce. Nevertheless, the shenanigans taking place at Molly’s new workplace are as hilarious and touching as one would expect based on the talent involved.

Screen Rant talked to Hubbard and Young about how they created the image of Molly to play on Maya Rudolph’s strengths, why Adam Scott makes the perfect rich jerk and what reasons are important to them.

Screen Rant: Maya is so amazing. How did you collaborate with her to create a character like Molly?

Alan Young: Yes, absolutely. The first thing you do is start early, right? You cooperate early.

We came up with this idea for the show, just the general premise that a woman gets divorced and is left with nothing but $87 billion. Then we thought: “Wow, that’s a funny idea. It seems to be a funny world that can be very rich emotionally.” We just text Maya and say, “Hi, let’s talk about this.” We call her on the phone and just sort of talk about it.

Then we make follow-up phone calls with her and they say: “What would you be interested in playing? What do you think is her inner life? What does she like? What doesn’t she like?” We just have a constant dialogue. In fact, we have a text thread; emails, anything to keep her involved in the process. When we make important decisions, we usually call or just chat about it with her.

What’s really great about her is that she trusts us very, very creatively. And we feel like we’re working well together, so as far as the creative end is concerned, she really gave us a lot of strength. At the same time, we would be idiots if we didn’t use her as a resource, because she knows what plays best. She knows she likes to play, so in that sense it was a really good collaboration. And we are very grateful for how much she trusts us creatively.

Looking even further ahead, could you tell us how you came to the concept of a “divorced billionaire paying back a debt to society”? It’s such a fun idea.

Matt Hubbard: Coming up with ideas for a TV show is also very difficult. When you come up with one thing, you are so grateful that it came from somewhere.

It was a good combination of the fact that we wanted to do another show with Maya, so we both focused our thoughts on what role Maya could play. And while this was happening, some of my friends my age are getting divorced. We both read about billionaires, and there were some personal, but high-profile cases of billionaires. But also in general we thought about how much people seem to be obsessed with them.

All these things seemed to merge together, and we came to the question: “What if Maya plays the wife of a billionaire? He’s cheating on her, and then she’ll be left with all this money.” It’s like, “What are you doing?” Obviously, a lot of these people are just doing charity work, so let’s write a character who doesn’t know anything about what he needs to know to do this job well. It just seemed like it had enough engines and was worth keeping an eye on.

Then Maya and Apple joined us, so we kind of moved on.

Speaking of a husband who is cheating on her, I can’t believe I had to witness Adam Scott doing such things. What makes him so perfect for this imperfect role?

Alan Young: Well, we love Adam. Our relationship with him goes back to the distant past. I’ve known him since parks and recreation, and I saw him just a couple of weeks ago at a wedding. What is surprising about Adam — we talked about the fact that Maya has a huge range of action, and Adam has the same thing. I do not know if you have seen Severance, but he is incredible in the role of the protagonist of this carefully thought-out drama. It’s such an internal, focused performance. In this show, he’s so persecuted, and in this show, he’s a rich jerk. [Laughs] This is an interesting range for him.

We’ve seen him very funny in “Stepbrothers,” and obviously he’s really funny in “Parks and Recreation.” We knew he could do comedy, and besides, he’s a great guy. He’s a friend, and we just liked the idea of him and Maya being on set together; the opportunity to play against each other. He’s also one of those actors who can take notes, and he adapts so well and so willingly. He’s really working with you on character creation.