Alan Wake will return to Control’s new expansion, AWE

The second expansion of the Remedy Entertainment video game crosses the universes of both video games. “Stay in the light.” The voice that resonates is that of Alan Wake, the frustrated writer who stars in one of the video games most loved by Remedy Entertainment fans.

The character appears briefly in the trailer for the second Control expansion, AWE, which has been present at State of Play on August 6. The Finnish studio will publish this content on August 27 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. On these lines you can see the trailer that was shown during the digital event. On August 13, a 15-minute preview will be published, as the study has advanced on its official Twitter account.

Alan Wake decides to live in a remote town to seek inspiration. However, the thing does not go as expected. Suddenly, his wife disappears, and at night, terrible nightmares haunt him. This is the synopsis of the video game that bears the same name, a title for which a sequel has been requested by active and passive, although for now we will have to settle for AWE. The expansion will cross the paths of Jesse Faden, director of the Federal Office of Control, with those of the writer.

Control was released in August 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. This is a third-person action title that has conquered part of the press and the gaming community. In fact, Remedy Entertainment’s work won some of the awards that are given to video games annually (including Game of the Year on IGN). The work, with a clearly narrative focus, outlines a story full of mysteries.

Following a clue

When Jesse Faden arrives at the Federal Office of Control he does not know that he is going to become its director. She has been following the clues of her brother’s disappearance since she was a child, who was kidnapped by this body. However, when she sets foot in the headquarters, she discovers that a mysterious parasitic being has taken control of the building. Only she, thanks to her telekinetic powers, will be able to eliminate the monsters and unravel all the unknowns that lie hidden within its walls.

Control will see the light of day on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X when the consoles go on sale.



