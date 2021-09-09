Alan Wake Remastered Wins Trailer on PlayStation

Sony released, this Thursday (09), during the PlayStation Showcase, the 1st trailer for Alan Wake Remastered. The game had been announced this week by Remedy Entertainment and had yet to receive gameplay details.

The remastered version of the 2010 classic will come with the main game and two expansions: The Signal and The Writer. The title, which will feature 4K graphics, will also come with exclusive commentary from Sam Lake, the creative director.

See the video below:

Alan Wake Remastered arrives between September and November this year for Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and PC, as well as PS4 and PS5.