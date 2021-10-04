Alan Wake Remastered: Sam Lake Jumped Into Lake To Promote Game

Alan Wake Remastered: In a somewhat curious marketing ploy, Sam Lake, creative director at Remedy, found a very curious way to promote Alan Wake Remastered: jumping into a Scandinavian lake that was apparently freezing cold.

The incident was recorded and shared by Lake himself on his personal Twitter profile, where we can see that, at least, he took a bottle of hot coffee to try to stay warm during the recording.

Check out the video below:

So, what do you think? Remember that Alan Wake Remastered will be released on October 5th in versions for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. If you are interested, you can already check the Voxel team’s opinion about the game by clicking here.