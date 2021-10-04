Alan Wake Remastered: Sam Lake Jumped Into Lake To Promote Game

Alan Wake Remastered: In a somewhat curious marketing ploy, Sam Lake, creative director at Remedy, found a very curious way to promote Alan Wake Remastered: jumping into a Scandinavian lake that was apparently freezing cold.
The incident was recorded and shared by Lake himself on his personal Twitter profile, where we can see that, at least, he took a bottle of hot coffee to try to stay warm during the recording.
Check out the video below:
Alan Wake Remastered is out next week. Can I come home soon, please? The water is freezing. #AlanWake @remedygames @alanwake @EpicGamesPub pic.twitter.com/j0fCHQGp9B
— Sam Lake (@SamLakeRMD) October 1, 2021
So, what do you think? Remember that Alan Wake Remastered will be released on October 5th in versions for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. If you are interested, you can already check the Voxel team’s opinion about the game by clicking here.