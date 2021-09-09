Alan Wake Remastered Releases His First Images!

Alan Wake Remastered was confirmed for release this year, thrilling many fans of the series, but not revealing much about what the new version of the game will be like. Now, however, we finally have the first images of the game, like the one you can see below:

Alan Wake Remastered listed on Amazon UK with screenshots (more at the link, priced at £24.99) https://t.co/A1eAUDlZcn thanks @Kranitoko pic.twitter.com/1aE7sEyHcc — Wario64 (@Wario64) September 9, 2021

The image was taken from an Alan Wake Remastered listing on Amazon UK. The PS5 version of the game appeared in the store and is listed as “out of stock”, but it already comes with the complete product registration, which includes several screenshots.

The game’s store page does not include new information about the remastered version, only describing the activities of the original game itself. But we have a good amount of images, showing different locations refreshed and giving a good perspective of the light effects.

Anyone who has played Alan Wake knows how important light is in the game. In addition to its use in the setting – indispensable for any suspenseful game – the light in Alan Wake is also the player’s main “weapon”, being necessary to weaken enemies and make it possible for them to take damage.

We don’t have a specific release date for Alan Wake Remastered yet, but the game is promised for this year, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.