Alan Wake Remastered Is Far from A Long Shot

Alan Wake Remastered: Those used to Max Payne, Remedy Entertainment’s best-known franchise, definitely felt a big difference when the company released Alan Wake on the Xbox 360 in 2010. Focused much more on a plot narrated by its protagonist as if it were a book, the game was a very positive surprise at a time when many other games focused so much on action sequences. After so many years of being praised and recommended by its fans, the game finally received a new version for platforms outside the Xbox and PC.

Alan Wake Remastered marks its arrival on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 and PC (through Epic Games) in October 2021, a perfect month for those who love horror and suspense-inspired content, as it always has been. case of that title. But of course there’s always that question of whether a remastering of a game that’s not even that old is worth it or whether visual changes are enough to mask mechanics that may have been dated in the last two generations.

The good news is that you can find out all this and a little more about Alan Wake Remastered in our review here on Voxel!

A remaster towards the light

It’s always kind of weird to talk about remasters of games that were released at the time of the PS3 and Xbox 360, after all, these are titles that haven’t been released for that long and that still have a lot of familiarity with the games released today. In general, we see more noticeable differences in body or facial animations, in voice acting or even in some mechanics that were left behind a few years ago.

Only when it comes to resolution, textures or models of characters and objects, it can be easy to think that the remaster hasn’t changed that much from the original. At least until you see a comparison of the two versions of the game running side by side, of course. With Alan Wake Remastered, that happens too, especially for someone like me who hasn’t played the title since 2012.