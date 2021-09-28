Alan Wake Remastered Gains 7 Minutes Of 4K Gameplay

Alan Wake Remastered is back on the network. After a video comparing the Xbox 360 version with the Xbox Series X version, now it’s time to check out a 4K gameplay trailer courtesy of the IGN website.

The recording in question brings seven minutes of the adventure starring the writer and, in addition to some cut scenes, we also have the chance to see Alan wandering through a forest until reaching a lumber mill where he faces some challenges.

Check the video in question in the window below:

Did you like what you saw? Alan Wake Remastered will be available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S starting October 5th.