Alan Wake Remastered For Switch Receives Rating in Brazil

Alan Wake Remastered was briefly listed for the Nintendo Switch on the agency’s official website for Brazilian TV Rating System. At the time of this post the Nintendo handheld has already been excluded from the list of games where the game will be available, but not before a screenshot is recorded and started circulating on the internet

The remaster of the game, which is being produced by Epic Games, has been confirmed only for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, leaving out the Switch. This is the first mention we see of the possibility of a port appearing in an official body.

The folks at Video Games Chronicle contacted Epic for more details, but the developer just said it has nothing to declare at the moment.

The Ratings website was updated to remove the listing on Switch, keeping only the platforms where the game was confirmed, so it’s difficult to know if the error was to put a version that doesn’t exist or to put a version that does exist, but that it wasn’t time yet.

Alan Wake was originally released on Xbox 360 and PC in 2010, so it wouldn’t be impossible for Nintendo’s console to run the game – even given the promised improvements in game remastering.

Alan Wake Remastered will be released on October 5, 2021, supporting up to 4K resolution and featuring all content from his two expansions from the time of the original release.