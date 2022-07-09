Alan Wake 2 Story Is a “monster,” Says Dev

Last year at The Game Awards, fans received a number of announcements about their favorite and upcoming video games from a number of favorite studios. One of the specific announcements that made a splash was the disclosure of Alan Wake 2, the sequel to the forgotten but still beloved third-person adventure game from Remedy Entertainment. Many fans wanted a sequel to this cult classic of 2010 to be made, when Remedy announced that they would return to Bright Falls in 2023, and Alan Wake 2 would become a full-fledged survival horror game.

Since its introduction, Remedy has been sharing little details about its development and what to expect from this sequel. This includes concept art for Alan Wake 2, an announcement that the original actors and performers from the first game will reprise their roles, and even finer details such as how it targets the M rating. Director Sam Lake was quite candid about these details and even shared a tidbit of his story, saying it was a “monster.”

RELATED: Remedy Entertainment Describes Five Upcoming Games

This statement came from one of Lake’s recent tweets, in which fans receive an update on how the story of Alan Wake 2 is developing. He posted a photo with head writer Clay Murphy, where he notes that the current number of pages is more than in any other project that the studio has done before. This means that either the story will be longer than the original, or there will be a lot of dialogues that will be heard throughout the game, which primarily causes an increase in the number of pages.

Lake notes that the writing stage has not yet been completed, but the company will take a short break in the summer, and then resume work on the text. Murphy jokes that the Keytar method helps both of them when writing this large-scale game. Lake also notes that filming with the cast of Alan Wake 2 is also ongoing, although he does not indicate how far the filming phase has progressed.

With so many pages and previous comments from Remedy, fans have a lot to get excited about in this sequel. Alan Wake 2 is considered one of the studio’s “most beautiful games”, and it hopes to take advantage of this by releasing it only for next-generation systems and PCs. The game will also use the Norightlight Engine, which is the same engine as the latest release of Control Studio.

The release of Alan Wake 2 is scheduled for 2023 for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.