Alan Rickman from Harry Potter gave Jason Isaac a hilarious tip during the filming of Quidditch scenes

Jason Isaacs started working with the great Alan Rickman, starting with Harry Potter 2.

The franchise of eight Harry Potter films is still closely linked to pop culture, as fans revisit the fantasy series over and over again. While young actors like Daniel Radcliffe were growing up before our eyes, some stellar British actors were hired to play the adults of the wizarding world. Illustrative example: the late Alan Rickman, who played Snape superbly. And it turns out that Rickman gave his partner in the film Jason Isaac funny advice during the filming of Quidditch scenes.

Jason Isaacs made his debut as Lucius Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, starring in a total of six films in the original franchise. During this time, he worked with Alan Rickman, although he admits that at first he was a little scared of the “Die Hard” actor. Isaacs recently shared with The Guardian a story about Rickman on the top five, especially related to the Quidditch scene from Harry Potter 2. As he put it,

I mean, how can you not love this story? Despite Alan Rickman’s skill as an actor, it seems that he did everything simply when shooting Quidditch scenes. Namely, because they didn’t actually watch anything during the filming of the scenes on the Hogwarts field. All of this will be added to the post, and that’s partly why Jason Isaacs was so desperate for the late actor’s advice.

The story of Jason Isaacs about Alan Rickman showed what a great sense of humor the actor has “Real Love”. It also lifts the veil on what it’s really like to work on a project as big as a Harry Potter movie. Because while we see the finished product, sometimes actors shoot on green screens or share a scene with a tennis ball on a stick. The magical world is full of effects that are added in the post, Isaacs’ confusion has probably happened before. Later in the same interview, the Patriot actor revealed more about his interaction with Rickman, saying:

They say never to meet their idols, but it seems that everything turned out well when Jason Isaacs became a colleague and friend of Alan Rickman during the Harry Potter films. And he is just one of many people who have shared stories about his talent and humor since the legendary actor passed away in 2016. Fortunately, his work continues to be watched and adored by generations of Harry Potter fans.

As for Jason Isaacs, his film "Mrs. Parris Goes to Paris" is still in theaters, and he has a number of projects in the works.