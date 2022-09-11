Alabama survived a failed bid from Texas: fan reaction

#1 Alabama survives a thriller against unranked Texas in Austin this Saturday afternoon.

The Crimson Tide beat the Longhorns on a shot from the game at the end of the fourth quarter and left with a score of 20-19.

Bryce Young was the hero again, adding a big quarterback run to his Heisman drum to help #1 Alabama remain undefeated in the season.

“Bryce Young avoids the sack and the difference is 25 yards. Heisman moment. Clutch,” said Jason McIntyre.

Moments later, Alabama kicker Will Reichard knocked one of them over the bar and put the Crimson Tide ahead 20-19 with 10 seconds left.

Absolute chaos, but Alabama survives. A huge win for the Crimson Tide and an absolute heartbreak for the Longhorns.

“After the battle song, the Texas players leave the field to the wild applause of the crowd, most of which remained,” Stuart Mandel said.

“It’s very interesting to see where Texas will go. Protection has improved markedly compared to 2021, and today may be a turning point. The Big 12 is wide open,” wrote Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.

“Pain,” College Football told ESPN.

Texas seems to be on the right track, but it still has a lot of work to do.

Alabama, meanwhile, could see a downturn in the rankings after a disappointing performance, albeit one that ended in victory.