“Alabama State vs. Brittany Smith” Was Called “powerful,” “sad,” and “infuriating” on Social Media.

“Alabama vs. Brittany Smith” has just been released on Netflix, and viewers have called it both “powerful” and “sad.”

According to the synopsis, the documentary focuses on the heartbreaking story of a woman (Smith) trying to use Alabama’s inviolability law as a defense against the murder of a man who, according to her, brutally raped her. However, her defense fails. The documentary tells the story of what happened to Smith during her ordeal and the subsequent legal battle she endured.

Netflix released the film on Thursday (November 10), and viewers have already expressed their opinion. A number of users said they reacted to the content of the film, calling it “disappointing”, while others expressed their “sad” feeling.

One tweet read: “Just saw this one: Powerful!” Another said it was a “sad and infuriating” watch. That seems to be the prevailing opinion when viewers start watching Smith’s story. The film has already caused a lot of emotions after its trailer dropped, and many viewers on Netflix’s YouTube called the film a “heartbreaking” story.

Many viewers were also alarmed that double standards were being shown in Smith’s case, stating that a white man would never have gone to jail for using his ground defense position.

Watching State of Alabama vs Brittany Smith on Netflix and if you're not a white male don't try that stand your ground law or you're going to prison. — I said what I said and I ain't changing it!Sooooo (@Doses6Small) November 11, 2022

The film, directed by Ryan White, tells the sad story of a mother from Alabama Smith, who was accused of murdering a man who, according to her, raped her. This case became the subject of close attention of New York journalists, because Smith called to defend himself.

In Alabama, as in more than 30 other U.S. states, state law permits the use of deadly force to defend against threats or even perceived threats. In Smith’s case, her attacker cornered her in her own home. He told Smith he would kill her if she called the police.

Smith’s position: Your ground defense failed when she appeared in court charged with the murder of her attacker, and she subsequently had to endure a protracted legal battle, as a result of which she spent time in prison.

“Alabama vs. Brittany Smith” is already available for streaming on Netflix.