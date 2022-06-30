Alabama Barker shares a new photo of Travis Barker on the background of hospitalization, Ariana De La Hoya thanks fans for their support

Still with him. Travis Barker’s family continues to speak out against the background of his hospitalization for pancreatitis.

The Ups and Downs of Travis Barker’s Health over the Years

“Thank you guys for all the prayers and love, I appreciate you and love you all,” Alabama Barker wrote on Wednesday, June 28, via Instagram Stories along with a photo of her hand next to Dad.

Travis shares a 16-year-old girl and her 18-year-old brother Landon Barker with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Rocker Blink-182 is also close to Atiana De La Hoya, the daughter of the former queen of theatrical performance with Oscar De La Hoya.

“Thank you for the outpouring of love and prayers sent to us at this time,” Travis’ 23—year-old stepdaughter wrote on her Instagram stories on Wednesday. “It is heard, felt and appreciated. XX”.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are friends with each other’s children

On Tuesday, June 27, it became known that the drummer was going to the hospital with his wife Kourtney Kardashian. A source later told Us Weekly that he suffers from pancreatitis. While Alabama shared another snap from a California hospital on Wednesday, Landon and Atiana were in New York for a Machine Gun Kelly concert when the news broke. Landon took to the stage to sing “Die in California” with pop singer “Bloody Valentine”, who works closely with Travis on his music.

According to the second source, the Kardashian family was also thinking about Travis.

“He receives a stream of good wishes, including from the Kardashians. He is receiving the best treatment and hopefully will be discharged from the hospital in the next 24-72 hours,” the source said on Wednesday. “Courtney is by his side and will stay by his side. His children are also very supportive. Alabama hastened to be by his side.”

Celebrity health problems over the years

The source added: “He and Courtney have asked for privacy while they fight this together.”

The founder of Poosh married Travis in Portofino, Italy, last month. The lavish ceremony took place after they were officially married a few days earlier at the Santa Barbara courthouse, and in April a ceremony was held in Las Vegas.

Before checking into the hospital, Travis sent a cryptic tweet, writing “God save me” on social media on Tuesday afternoon.