Alabama Barker Posts—and deletes—Photo of Travis Barker’s Dad in Hospital: “Please Pray”

Transition to private. Alabama Barker posted and then deleted a photo of her father, Travis Barker, in the hospital because of his mysterious health threat.

The Ups and Downs of Travis Barker’s Health over the Years

On Tuesday, June 28, a 16-year-old influential social media personality shared a post via TikTok in which she held the hand of 46-year-old drummer Blink-182 as he lay on a stretcher. With his other hand, Travis looked at his phone, which seemed to have dozens of unread notifications on it. “Please pray,” Alabama signed the post, subsequently deleting it from her account.

Travis was photographed on Tuesday as he arrived at West Hills Hospital with wife Kourtney Kardashian by his side after he had an unknown health problem. The rocker was then taken by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, and the 43-year-old founder of Poosh went with him. Although details about Travis’ condition have not been disclosed, he shared a cryptic message on Twitter a few hours before his hospitalization. “God save me,” the musician wrote then.

After he was accepted, Alabama asked her Instagram followers to share their wishes for her father. “Please send your prayers,” she wrote in white text on a plain black background.

Celebrity health problems over the years

Travis’ son, Landon Barker, was on the other side of the country when the founder of Famous Stars and Straps was receiving medical care. The 18-year-old aspiring artist performed the song “Die in California” with family friend Machine Gun Kelly at his concert at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday evening. The moment on stage was particularly poignant for Landon, as he co-wrote the song with the 32-year-old musician.

“I once wrote this song in the studio while Machine Gun Kelly was recording in the main studio,” the teenager wrote in March. “He came in and heard me writing it and said he liked it and later recorded the vocals. what we have today.”

He continued: “It just proves that if you have a dream and you pursue it, you can make your dreams come true. I want to say a big thank you to everyone who participated in the creation of the song, and a big thank you to Gunner and Young. A bandit for getting attached to this. And especially @travisbarker, this song wouldn’t be like this without you! And many thanks to the man himself @machinegunkelly!”

Travis’ hospitalization came just a few weeks after he celebrated Father’s Day with his mixed family of six. He shares Alabama and Landon with ex-wife Shanna Moakler and is the stepfather of the daughter of former pageant queen Atiana De La Hoya. Travis is also close with Kardashian’s three children Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Rain, 7, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick.

“I love you so much that it’s impossible to describe in words, your [so in the original] the one who always took care of family coming first,” Alabama wrote in a touching Instagram story dedicated to her father on June 19. “I respect you so much.” He taught me many aspects. Thank you for bringing me into this world and showing me how a real man treats you.”