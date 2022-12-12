Al Roker Is Back on The Today Show and Explained Why He Won’t Be Back For a While

Today’s show has been without Al Rocker for a while, as the beloved TV meteorologist has been having health problems lately. Reports and updates suggest that the situation with the Rocker is quite serious, although fortunately he seems to be making progress. A few days ago, it was confirmed that the 68-year-old media personality would return home after a second stay in the hospital. And this morning, to the delight of his co-hosts and fans, the Rocker appeared on the TV show to clarify his status. However, in the process, he also explained why he won’t be back on air for some time.

Al Roker, recovering at home, appeared on Monday’s edition of Today via Zoom. The owner, who now sports a salt-and-pepper moustache, seemed as cheerful as ever. After exchanging pleasantries with Hoda Kotb, Savannah Gantry and other colleagues, the Rocker began to talk about his hospitalization for several weeks. Although the presenter is in a good mood, he is still on the road to recovery, and he explained what his rehabilitation entails:

You lose a certain amount of muscle mass for every week you stay in the hospital, and I was in the hospital for four weeks. It’s just a certain weakness. I do physical therapy every day, occupational therapy. I just need to recuperate. I have a number of problems, but I feel good, I feel strong, and every day I feel a little better. I made dinner last night. I just feel like it’s going to be a little tedious, but there are a lot of people who have to deal with a lot more resources with a lot less resources. So I am very lucky and very blessed to be able to have the resources that I have with the team led by Dr. Jay Raman and all the wonderful nurses and medical staff at New York Presbyterian Hospital. They were amazing.

In November, Al Roker was hospitalized, and later it turned out that he had blood clots in his legs and lungs. He was eventually released just in time to spend Thanksgiving with his family at home. Unfortunately, the Rocker was taken back to the hospital later that month for an unknown reason. He confirmed his return home from this stay on December 8.

An experienced journalist who has struggled with COVID and who was diagnosed with cancer just a few years ago is definitely not embellishing his situation. However, among other things, he seems incredibly grateful for the medical care he has received during this time. He also has nothing but love for his co-hosts, who have supported him every step of the way.:

You guys came to the hospital great. Hoda (Kotb) really seems to have been named an honorary doctor. She will literally appear. She performed “Hodini” as if she was just there.

It was a little strange not to see Al Roker on “Today” for the last few weeks, especially considering that he has been a mainstay of the show for several decades. Due to illness, the Rocker had to miss his first Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade in 27 years. (Although his colleagues found a nice way to honor his memory during the annual event.) He was also unable to attend the lighting of the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center.

One could imagine that Al Roker’s TV hosts really want him back. More recently, Carson Daly even shared a funny opinion about why he might want to come back sooner rather than later. But seriously, now the most important thing is that the Rocker is at home with his loved ones and gets the help he needs. We here at CinemaBlend wish him all the best while he continues to rest.