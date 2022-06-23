Al Pacino reveals the charming reason he uses a “Shrek” phone case: “It was a gift”

Al Pacino. Evan Agostini

The mystery is solved. Al Pacino made headlines earlier this year when keen-eyed fans noticed that he had a phone case for Shrek, but in fact there is a great explanation for this strange accessory.

“My daughter gave it to me,” the 82—year-old Oscar winner said in an interview with the Today program, which was broadcast on Wednesday, June 22. “My youngest daughter put this on my phone.”

The Godfather star has a daughter Julie, 32, from ex Ian Tarrant and twins Anton and Olivia, 21, from ex-girlfriend Beverly D’Angelo, whom he dated from 1997 to 2003.

Pacino explained that he didn’t notice what Olivia had given him until Jason Momoa shared a viral photo on Instagram that showed the case in all its green glory. “I didn’t even look at it until social media told me what was on my phone,” the “Hit” actor said. “I took a look and said, ‘Oh, it’s Shrek.’

When Harry Smith of Today noted that Pacino kept the case after he realized who was sitting on it, the New York native replied: “Of course. It was a gift!”

After the 42-year-old “Game of Thrones” actor posted the photo in April, social media users went berserk over the fact that a legendary — and very serious — actor like Pacino had a phone case for Shrek. “No way, no way, damn it,” one observer tweeted after fans realized that the case seemed to depict a beloved green ogre.

However, shortly after the photo went viral, an Instagram user contacted Olivia via direct message to ask if it was really Shrek’s case on her father’s phone. “Yes it is hahah!!” she replied.

Pacino is known as one of the greatest actors of all time, but he said that children completely changed his priorities. “Children have changed my point of view,” he told The Guardian in April 2015. — Before I had three, I walked around in my head, not noticing anything. Acting was everything; now, because of them, it’s only a small part.”

His eldest daughter Julie is also in the film business, although she works on the other side of the camera as a director and producer. In an interview in November 2020, she said that the fact that she accompanied her father to work as a child influenced her later decision to become a director.

“I grew up on film sets, so I was introduced to this art at a very early age,” she told Toronto Film Magazine. “It’s always been so exciting — this experience of going into an alternate reality, in a way. One of my earliest memories is when I saw the burnt corpse of a prop in the middle of a massive Oriental carpet on the set of Devil’s Advocate. I was alone, just looking at this thing and I remember thinking: “It’s amazing.” I must have been about 5 years old.”