Al-Nasr Manager Rudy Garcia Confirms Talks With Manchester United Before Ralph Rangnik’s Disastrous Decision.

Al-Nasr manager Rudy Garcia has confirmed that he was in talks with Manchester United last season before the 20-time English champion decided to hire Ralph Rangnik as interim manager.

After Ole Gunnar Sulscher’s departure, Garcia was one of the targets mentioned along with former interim boss Rangnik.

In the end, Rangnik temporarily took over the reins at Old Trafford, and to say that his period at the club was disastrous would be an understatement.

Rangnik oversaw the club’s worst scoring record in the Premier League era.

Under his leadership, the Red Devils finished in sixth position, which was just enough to get into the Europa League.

The time spent by the German coach in the dugout was filled with the excitement of the players, constant stories about the restless locker room and the fact that the players put down their tools.

Shortly before the season was stopped, United confirmed that Rangnik would not take on the role of consultant and would instead devote his time entirely to managing the Austrian national team.

According to Garcia, things could have been different, as he was close to getting a lucrative temporary position.

Garcia said: “They [Manchester United] chose Ralph Rangnick, but I met John Murtough and Darren Fletcher twice.”

“I was very close to coaching this club and was very motivated to leave.”

“Who wouldn’t be motivated to coach United? Any coach.”

Garcia also added that United’s interest in him has since affected his ambitions — a likely reference to the fact that he may be open to managing the Red Devils in the future if the opportunity presents itself a second time.