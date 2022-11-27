Al-Nasr From Saudi Arabia Offers Cristiano Ronaldo a Three-Year Contract Worth 225 Million Euros.

Former Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has received his first major offer after leaving Old Trafford.

Ronaldo and United have come to a mutual agreement to terminate the 37-year-old’s contract after he gave an explosive interview to Piers Morgan, which was deemed too toxic.

In an interview, Ronaldo accused certain people at the club of trying to oust him and even accused Eric ten Haga of disrespecting him.

He is currently on duty at the World Cup with Portugal and any decision regarding Ronaldo’s future is likely to be made after the tournament.

According to AS, Ronaldo received a mouth-watering 225 million euros to join the Saudi Arabian League team Al-Nasr.

“If Cristiano agrees to go to Saudi Arabia, he will almost triple his previous salary at Manchester United.

“The Saudi giant already tried to sign Cristiano last summer, but the negotiations were unsuccessful.”

Al-Nasr’s current offer for the five-time winner of the Golden Ball is significantly less than last summer, when he actively sought to leave the Theater of Dreams.

The initial offer was 300 million euros for two seasons. It would also result in the Red Devils receiving a transfer fee of 30 million euros.

Al-Nasr’s proposal coincides with a report that indicated the desire of the Saudi government to lure Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to the country in order to increase its credibility on the world stage.

With several elite European clubs slamming the door in Ronaldo’s face, he may be tempted to accept Al-Nasr’s offer, if only for one last mega-day.