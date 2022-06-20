Al Michaels reacts to Tom Brady’s Big TV Deal

Al Michaels has been in this business for a long, long time. So when something fails the sniffing test, it has no problem expressing it.

When it came to Tom Brady’s mega-deal to join FOX Sports, it was hard for an Amazon specialist to believe that the network would pay TB12 375 million dollars over 10 years just for him to be an analyst.

“The Brady deal, I don’t know if that’s the right number,” Michaels told Peter King in an interview with Football Morning America. “I do not know if he is a brand ambassador, whatever that means. It can’t just be a game. It must be other things. In a way, that’s just how it went.”

Adding: “I’ve always felt like ruining someone, especially if you’re on a team and the guy behind the next locker earns $500,000 more than you, and you’re all mad about it. Why? We’re doing fine. Enjoy it. Especially at this stage of my life, I mean, great. More power to the one who can get what he gets. This is what the market will withstand.”

Al Michaels is feeling pretty good himself. The broadcasting legend recently signed a contract with Amazon for about five years worth $75 million.

Not a bad retirement plan for a 77-year-old.