Akon’s crypto money is finally listed on the stock market

Akoin, the crypto currency of Senegalese-American rapper Akon, will be listed on Bittrex Global, one of the leading crypto money exchanges.

Akon announced that Akoin will be listed on Bittrex Global at the online blockchain event BlockDown. Wallets for Akoin will be opened on November 5th and trading will be launched on November 11th.

It has been reported that more details will be given in the coming days.

Akon City’s money will be Akoin

The world-famous American singer is also interested in building his own city called “Akon City”. Akon aims to build the city’s economy on this crypto currency called “Akoin”. Akon City is aimed to be completed within 10 years. The city will be built on 2000 acres of land allocated to Akon by Senegal President Macky Sall and will be close to the capital Dakar.

Akon’s personal wealth is estimated at $ 80 million.



