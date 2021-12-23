Akinator Guess What Character You’re Thinking About For Alexa

Akinator: Surely you have already heard about Akinator. Made up of a large database, the game can guess which person the player is thinking about, be it real or fictional. For this, the genie of the lamp asks some yes or no questions, until it magically presents the result to the user.

Developed by French programmers and launched on the internet in 2007, the game quickly became a huge success in several places around the world, such as Germany, France, Netherlands, Brazil, among others. Such popularity meant that over time it gained versions for other platforms, such as Android, iOS and for Alexa, the famous Amazon virtual assistant.

Thus, if you previously had to open the game in the browser and mark your answers with your mouse, today it is possible to play while performing other functions at home, using only your voice to say yes or no.

In addition, with the end of the year approaching, this is also a great way to entertain all the family and friends during the typical festive celebrations of the season. If you have the Amazon device and want to activate Akinator, just follow the step by step below:

Open the Amazon account that is synced to Alexa through your browser or app.

If you are accessing from your computer, look for “Akinator” in the search bar and click on the application to access its page. Select the “Enable” button. However, if you’re logging in via your smartphone, click on “Skills” in the app’s main menu and look for “Akinator” in the available search bar. Go to the game page and press “Activate”.

Wait a few minutes for the configuration to sync with the device and the game to be available for launch.