While Liverpool swallowed the now all-too-familiar taste of defeat, Ajax continued to demonstrate their goalscoring prowess in the Eredivisie, winning 4-1.

On the same day that Jurgen Klopp watched his team’s defeat at Nottingham Forest, the fourth of the season to date, Alfred Schroeder had four reasons to rejoice.

The Dutch team was away at RKC Waalwijk on Saturday night, the league leaders against mid-table, who are now separated by 14 points at the 11-game mark.

Schroeder named a strong line-up for the occasion, including Daly Blind, Jurrien Timber, Edson Alvarez, Steven Bergwein and Brian Brobby, named in the starting lineup.

A luxury Klopp couldn’t afford at Forest due to injury and even an ear infection when it came to Thiago.

And it was Brobbi who put an exclamation mark on Ajax’s victory with a double in 19 minutes of the second half, depriving RKC Waalwijk of all belated hopes.

Steven Bergues scored the first goal for Ajax in the 22nd minute, but by half-time the hosts were back on level terms, but it was the only joy they could get.

Berguys added another goal in the 53rd minute when Ajax took advantage of the chaos in the penalty area, withstanding the pressure before the Dutchman really struck a magnificent shot from the first time.

It’s time for Brobby to demonstrate his advantages by first rolling away from his marker and passing the ball between the goalkeeper’s legs, and then running between two defenders and completing a shot from an acute angle.

Three goals in 28 minutes, a result outside of Waalwijk in a hurry as Ajax increased the gap to PSV at the top of the Eredivisie to four points.

The result is Ajax’s third league win in a row, and Napoli are the only team to have been defeated during this series thanks to a 4-2 score, leaving their hopes of a knockout hanging by a thread.

Liverpool need just one point on Wednesday to secure a place in the 1/8 finals and almost send Ajax to the Europa League, leaving a lot of strength to fight.

Goals: Berguis 22′, 53′, Brobbi 62′, 81′

Ajax XI: Pasver; Sanchez, Timber, Blind (Weindal, 46), Bassi; Alvarez (Grillich, 46′), Klaassen (Conceicao, 86′), Berguis; Bergwein (Kudus, 83′), Brobbi (Lucca, 83′), Tadic