AJ McLean Hopes DWTS Girlfriend Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence “will be Friends” After Divorce

Her ride or die. AJ McLean has spoken about how he supported former Dancing with the Stars co-star Cheryl Burke during her divorce from Matthew Lawrence.

“She will be my traveling companion or she will die forever… She always knows she can pick up the phone and call me anytime — any day, no matter when,” 44—year-old McLean exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, July 14, while preparing for the BSB DNA world tour with famous manicure master Julie Kandalek, using colors from Ava Dean Beauty. “And she just knows that obviously the only way to get around [the divorce] is to get through, and that’s what she needs to get through right now, unfortunately.”

Burke, 38, filed for divorce earlier this year and has since been talking about her difficulties on her podcast “Burke In The Game.” Last week, a professional dancer shared her desire to return to the sphere of dating.

AJ McLean shows off his incredible manicure done by famous manicure master Julie Kandalek before the Backstreet Boys show in Holmdel, New Jersey, on Thursday, July 14. Courtesy of Julie Kandalek.

“I’m open to definitely starting dating, slowly but surely. However, I’m not quite sure about these dating apps yet, but I think it might be the only way because I’ve been out of the house a few times and getting to know people isn’t that easy,” she said in her podcast.

McLean, who has been married to Rochelle McLean for ten years, shared with us that he gave Burke advice—”stay true to yourself and don’t forget to focus on yourself, who you are and what you need”—but didn’t set up a two-time mirror ball winner on dates.

“She’s an absolute sweetheart and obviously she’s a different person outside of the show — she’s not in that competition mode. She’s just great… She’s just an amazing person,” the Backstreet Boys member, who has just released his new single “Smoke”, told Us. “I hope she and her ex-husband will be friendly, and they will obviously be able to remain friends. Who knows what the future holds.”

He added: “I will always be there for her, just like she was with me, and, you know, that’s what friends do. Friends always have each other’s backs… In fact, I FaceTime her just two days ago, just to say hello. She’s doing fine.”

Burke and McLean were paired up in season 29 and made it to Week 9, crashing out right before the semifinals. The dance duo got closer on the way to sobriety — the father of two even inspired his partner to attend her first Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.

Meanwhile, the cast of the 31st season of DWTS has not yet been announced, but it has been confirmed that Alfonso Ribeiro will join Tyra Banks as a co-host. McLean will “definitely” watch the series with his family, including his daughters, Ava James, 9, and Lyricist Dean, 5. “We haven’t missed a single season,” he said.