AJ Hawk Sent Aaron Rodgers to the Crash: The NFL World Reacts

This week, Aaron Rodgers received a gift that was more fitting than anything else he had ever received: a bust of Nicolas Cage.

Rogers actually made the Hollywood superstar the theme of his summer by appearing at training camp dressed as Cage Cameron’s character Poe from the 1997 film ConAir. On Tuesday, he reported that someone had sent him a bust of Cage wearing headphones.

Initially, Rogers said that he did not know the identity of the person who sent him the letter. But today he said he knows who did it: former Packers linebacker A.J. Hawk.

Rodgers and Hawke have been teammates of the Green Bay Packers for seven years. They won Super Bowl XLV together and have remained friends since Hawke’s departure in 2014.

Meanwhile, Green Bay Packers fans were thrilled with the news that Hawke knows Rodgers well enough to take him to court. They all laugh about it.

Of course, there is something in common between Aaron Rodgers and Nicolas Cage: they are both at the same time one of the best in their profession, but at the same time they seem alienated and more than a little strange.

Rogers and Cage have also had relationship problems over the years. Cage was married five times, while Rogers was in three relationships that all ended without tying the knot.

Are there any other similarities between Rogers and Cage?