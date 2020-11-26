AirPods sales forecast for Apple to exceed millions

Apple announced a new decision when promoting this year’s iPhones. According to this decision, no charging adapter and wired headphones will come out of iPhone boxes. While Apple says it is doing this to be more environmentally friendly by reducing the contents of the box, many analysts and commentators say Apple has implemented this move to increase the focus on wireless headphones. In this context, AirPods sales estimates have been announced, before the end of this year and next year, there will be great demand for these Apple-signed devices.

AirPods sales forecasts are quite high

Analyst Daniel Ives, accessed by AppleInsider, says in a research note that Apple will sell more than 90 million AirPods in 2020. This figure will reach 115 million by 2021. Stating that there is an increase in demand for AirPods Pro, especially as wireless headphones become more popular among people, Ives says that it will make more sales during the discount season like Black Friday.

In addition, there is a possibility that at least one of the AirPods Pro Lite and AiPods Studio headphones, which have been spoken for a long time, will appear in April or May of 2021. Audio accessories, which are very important for Apple, are said to account for 5 percent or even more of Apple revenues.

Among the new iPhone 12s, it is stated that the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro is popular, based on sales and positive comments so far. Unlike David Ives, renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi says there will be no such high demand for AirPods. Of course, we will see which analyst’s predictions will hold in the coming days.



