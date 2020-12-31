AirPods Pro tips: Other features you should know

AirPods Pro are among the best active noise canceling true wireless headphones currently on the market. Both the sound quality and the features that make it practical to use make the AirPods Pro attractive. One of the first options that comes to mind, especially for those who use an Apple device, is this wireless headset. Whether you just bought it or use it for a long time; Do you know all the features about AirPods Pro? Are you aware of the new Positional Audio feature? We list the AirPods Pro tips article and various tips that will make it easier to use wireless headphones in your video and get more out of it.

Spatial Sound (Spatial Sound)

With the iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 updates released in the fall, the positional audio feature came to AirPods Pro. Thanks to the positional sound that makes use of the dynamic head tracking feature, while watching a movie or video, you can experience the feeling that the sound is coming from all directions by surrounding you, so you can get a sound experience similar to that of a movie theater. The sound field remains mapped to the device and the sound to the actor or action on the screen.

You can use the positional audio feature with AirPods Pro for the following devices: iPhone 7 or later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation) and later, iPad Pro 11-inch, iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad (6. generation) and later models, iPad mini (5th generation). However, the device must be installed with iOS 14 or iPadOS 14, and the visual or audio content in a supported application must also support this.

Turn on positional sound

Follow the path Settings> Bluetooth. Find your AirPods Pro in the list (eg “Sabri AirPods Pro”). Tap the Info button next to your AirPods. Turn on Spatial Audio.

Tap See and Hear How It Works to hear a demonstration of the positional audio feature. You can switch between the two to hear the difference between stereo sound and positional sound.

Positional volume control via Control Center

You can control the positional audio feature from the Control Center. For this:

Open Control Center. Tap and hold the volume control to turn positional audio on and off and see status icons. Here; You can choose between three options: positional audio is off, positional audio is enabled, or positional audio is enabled but not for the audio content you are listening to.

Active Noise Canceling and Transparent Mode Controls

The Active Noise Canceling feature of AirPods Pro works with the principle that the outside sounds are detected by the outer microphone and the AirPods Pro produce anti-noise equally and block these sounds before you hear them. The inside microphone listens inside your ear for unwanted noise, and your AirPods Pro also remove them with anti-noise.

Transparent Mode, on the other hand, allows outside sounds to reach your ears, allowing you to be aware of what is happening around you. For Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode to work best, your AirPods Pro need to fit your ears perfectly.

Switching between noise control modes

You can switch between noise control modes directly using your AirPods Pro or your connected iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch or Mac. You will hear a ringing tone when you switch modes.

Press and hold the force sensor on the lower end of one of the AirPods until you hear a sound. While wearing both AirPods, press and hold the force sensor on one of the AirPods to switch between Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode.

Noise control via Control Center

Open Control Center. Put on both AirPods and press and hold the volume slider until you see additional controls. Tap the Noise Canceling icon in the lower left corner. Tap Noise Cancellation, Transparent, or Off.

Noise control through settings

You can also use Settings to switch between noise control modes:

On your iPhone or iPad, go to Settings> Bluetooth. Tap the “i” shaped Info button next to your AirPods in the list of devices. Under the Noise Control heading, tap on Noise Canceling, Transparent Mode, or Off.

Noise control on Mac

With your AirPods Pro connected to your Mac computer, click the volume control in the menu bar on your Mac. Choose your AirPods Pro. Then choose from Noise Canceling, Transparent or Off.

Noise control on Apple Watch

Tap the AirPlay icon while listening to music or similar audio content on your watch. From the Noise Control screen that opens, tap Noise Canceling, Transparent or Off.

Remote Mic

AirPods Pro support Apple’s Live Listening feature. With this feature, your iPhone works like a microphone and all sounds are reflected to the connected headphones. Moreover, with AirPods Pro attached to your ear, you will hear the conversation even if you are in another room.

To enable and use Live Listen, follow the steps below:

Open Settings on your iPhone. Select the Control Center option. Find Hearing in the Controls and add it to the controls by clicking the “+” icon next to it. Open Control Center. Click on the hearing icon. If you have AirPods Pro installed in your ear, you will see it as the selected device. Click the Live Listen option to open it.

Share Audio

With Apple’s Share Audio feature, you can share the sound your device offers via its Bluetooth output with a second pair of AirPods. In this way, you can enjoy music or watch movies together with an AirPods, AirPods Pro or AirPods Max owner at the same time.

To use the Share Audio feature, follow the steps below:

Start listening on your iPhone or iPad with your AirPods plugged in and ready. Open Control Center. Click the AirPlay icon located within the Audio Playback controls. Click the Share Audio option on this screen. Bring your friend’s AirPods close to your device, open the cover of the charging case with the earbuds in it. The steps required to connect the second AirPods will be displayed on the screen.

Using Only One AirPod Pro

AirPods Pro offer excellent sound when two headphones are used together. However, Apple has also designed wireless Bluetooth headsets to be used alone. In this way, you can use it for a longer time at a time.

To use just one AirPod, follow these steps:

Attach one AirPod to your chosen ear and leave the other in the charging case. The H1 chip will know which one is in your ear. If you hear a low battery sound from one AirPod in your ear, plug the other one in the charging case. The other one whose charge is decreasing, take it out of your ear and place it in the box. You can repeat this process as long as there is enough power for charging inside the Charging Case.

Using Active Noise Canceling with a single AirPod

To use Active Noise Canceling on only one AirPod, go to Settings> Accessibility on your iPhone or iPad and turn on Noise Cancellation with an AirPod. Then press and hold the force sensor to toggle between Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, and Off modes.

Adjusting Force Controls

If you have trouble making the controls by pressing on the handle parts of the AirPods Pro, you can adjust the Force sensor and determine the time required for a check to take place. For this, follow the steps below:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad. Enter the Accessibility section. Choose the AirPods option available here. Change the setting under Hold Time between Predetermined, Shorter, or Shortest.

Force-based controls on AirPods Pro; It allows you to press once to answer a phone call, pause or resume the playing track, press twice to skip forward, and three times to skip back. You can also adjust the press speed to make it slower if you are having trouble using these functions like the press and hold gesture. To do this, follow the steps below:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad. Enter the Accessibility section. Choose the AirPods option available here. Change the setting under Press Speed ​​between Default, Slower, or Slowest.

Finding Lost AirPods Pro

If you can’t find your AirPods Pro, you can see the last known location through the Find My app. To do this, follow the steps below:

Open the Find My app on your iOS device. You can access the same service by logging into iCloud.com via an internet browser on any computer. Click on the Devices tab at the bottom of the screen. Find your AirPods Pro in the list. If you’re sure your AirPods are within range, tap Play Sound. If you don’t know where you lost your AirPods, their last connection will be shown on the map. Tap Directions to get directions to the last known location.

Viewing the Charge Status and Wireless Charging

You can check the charging status of your AirPods using the Batteries toolkit on iPhone. Again, with your AirPods Pro in your ears, you can ask Siri “How is my AirPods battery?” If you ask, you can learn the battery levels for each headset.

You can also check the battery level of your AirPods Pro from the Apple Watch paired with iPhone. To do this, swipe up to open Control Center while on a watch face or in an app, then tap the Apple Watch battery icon indicated by a percentage.

The AirPods Pro battery level is displayed as a ring below the Apple Watch battery percentage, and if you place an AirPod Pro in the charging case, you’ll also see independent percentages for each single.

Viewing the wireless charge status

AirPods Pro come with a wireless charging case. You can use most Qi-compatible third-party wireless charging mats. In addition, AirPods Pro can be charged with the MagSafe wireless charging accessory recently released by Apple.

You can see the charging status thanks to the LED light located just under the cover of the charging box. While the charging case is on the wireless charging mat, follow the steps below to see the charging status:

Place the charging case face up on a wireless charging mat. The light will turn on for a few seconds, then turn off when it starts charging. To check the charging status at any time, touch the case with your finger to let the light turn on. Pay attention to the color of the light: Amber indicates still charging, green indicates fully charged.

Hear Who Is Calling

If your connected iPhone receives a phone call while you have AirPods Pro in your ears, the ringtone may mute the content you are listening to. Normally you have to look at the phone screen to see who is calling. However, thanks to Siri, you can hear who is calling. To do this, follow the steps below:

Open the Settings app on iPhone. Enter the phone section. Click Announce Calls. Select the Headset Only option.

Reset AirPods Pro

If AirPods Pro aren’t working the way you want, resetting them can help fix most problems. For this, follow the steps below:

Place the AirPod Pros in the charging case and close the lid. Wait for 30 seconds and then open the lid. On your iPhone or iPad, go to Settings> Bluetooth and click the “i” Information icon next to your AirPods Pro. Click Forget This Device at the bottom of the page that opens. ? AirPods? With the Pro charging case lid open, press and hold the button on the back of the case for about 15 seconds until you see the status light flashing amber. With the charging case closed, bring your AirPods Pro near your device and open the cover of the charging case. Follow the steps on your device’s screen to reconnect your AirPods Pro.

Updating the AirPods Pro software

Apple periodically releases software updates to improve AirPods Pro performance or bring new features. The update process is performed automatically while the headphones are connected to the iOS device. You do not need to do anything or start the update manually.

To see the AirPods Pro software version, follow the steps below:

On your iPhone or iPad, go to Settings> Bluetooth and click the “i” Information icon next to your AirPods Pro. You can see the battery status of your AirPods Pro from the Version section under the About heading on the page.



