AirPods Pro Could Be Renewed With Sports-Focused Features In 2022

AirPods Pro, introduced in the fall of 2019, is among the Apple products that are expected to be renewed in the coming period. According to Bloomberg’s report, Apple will renew AirPods Pro in 2022. The company is expected to renew standard AirPods before the end of this year before AirPods Pro.

It is said that the new AirPods Pro will have motion sensors developed for sports tracking. It has been said for a long time that the new AirPods may have a similar design to the existing AirPods Pro.

In a previous report, it was stated that in the new AirPods Pro, the handles could be completely abandoned and the headset could have a design similar to Samsung Galaxy Buds or Google Pixel Buds. However, it was also emphasized that Apple tested different approaches to design and did not make the final decision.

It is also rumored that Apple is developing a HomePod with a screen as well as two new AirPods. In addition, it is said that preparations for an Apple TV-like device with a camera and speaker are also underway.

The new AirPods will be Apple’s first innovation in its fully wireless earbuds portfolio in a long time. As we mentioned before, AirPods Pro was introduced at the end of 2019; The entry segment AirPods, on the other hand, was renewed in March 2019. AirPods Max, Apple’s first over-the-ear wireless earphones, was introduced last December.