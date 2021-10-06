AirPods Pro and AirPods Max updated: The expected feature has arrived!

Apple has made it easier to locate the headset with the software update it released for AirPods Pro and AirPods Max.

Apple has released a new software update for AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. The software version of both wireless headset models has been upgraded to “4A400”. With this update, Apple has included AirPods Pro and AirPods Max in the coverage of the “Find” network. When the earphones were lost, they became easier to find.

To download the new update released for AirPods Pro and AirPods Max, you first need to put the devices in their box. Then you connect the iPhone or iPad that you have paired with your headphones to Wi-Fi. Then, when you bring it near the box, the update starts automatically, it may take a few minutes depending on the internet speed.

How will AirPods Pro and AirPods Max’s “Find My Network” support work?

In fact, it was already possible to locate AirPods Pro or AirPods Max using the “Find” app. However, there were some limitations. When you lost your headset, you could only find it if Bluetooth was on and connected to an iPhone or iPad. This didn’t really work for long distances either.

“Find My Network” support offers users much more. Now wherever you lose your headset, it will be easier to locate it from the “Find” app. So how will this happen? AirPods Pro or AirPods Max will send Bluetooth signals to surrounding Apple devices. With the help of signals, the exact location of the headset will be added to the map. The user will see the location of their headset from the “Find” application.

In addition, Lost Mode can be activated on AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. Thanks to this feature, the user can leave a note to the person who will find them when they lose their headset. For example, by adding his phone number, he can tell to be contacted. Lost Mode does not support standard AirPods.

