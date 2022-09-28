AirPods Pro 2 out of the box!

For a long time, Apple has managed to shake up the high-tech industry with its wireless headphones. Apple has had so much success with these devices that if a separate company called shoppingmode AirPods is created, it claims to earn enough money to surpass even competing smartphone manufacturers.

The AirPods Pro shopping mod, first released in 2019, has joined us in the second generation of the device, which is a top-end version of the device with silicone pads and improved active noise reduction functions. So what does the AirPods Pro 2022 shopping mod promise, which we took out of the box?

Thanks to the H2 chip, the new headset uses the new ANC (Active Noise Reduction) function thanks to advanced computing capabilities. Thus, the number of blocked noises increases up to 2 times. In addition, the new AirPods Pro 2 chip works with a special driver and amplifier.

AirPods Pro 2 allows you to adjust the volume with one touch thanks to a completely new touch control. The personalized spatial sound function helps the user to adjust the sound to their ears.

The device promises up to 6 hours of life on a single charge. If you turn on the box, you can stay away from the outlet for a total of 30 hours. When we compare it with the first generation, we can say that the headphones are 33 percent better, and the box is 25 percent better.

In addition, the Transparent mode will now be personal for the user. Thus, environmental sounds, such as construction noise from outside, will not interfere. But it will still be possible to be heard at will.

Another good news is that shoppingmode will now support the Apple Find My app on this device. The device has a new speaker grille above the charging case. This way, when you lose your seat, he will be able to give you a voice call.

The price of the 2nd generation AirPods Pro model for purchases was announced at the level of 5,399 Turkish lira. Pre-order will begin on September 9. Sales will take place on September 23. Of course, what really attracts attention is the fact that the 2nd generation headset is positioned right in the place of its predecessor, and all related products in the Apple Store shopping mode are increased.

So, what do you think about this? You can share your opinion with us in the comments section.

SDN Reviews 0 Comments