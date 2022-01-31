AirPods Pro 2 Could Be Used To Record Your Activity

AirPods Pro 2: It is a fact that more and more users are concerned about the data they can collect from their physical activity. The truth is that you only need one device, which is your smartwatch or sports band. The device is one of the most complete and best of all is that you can view the data it has collected at any time. But with each passing year we see more advanced devices and the AirPods Pro 2 may be able to record your activity.

The AirPods Pro 2 focused on physical activity

Every time there’s an ad for wireless headphones, there’s some sequence of someone exercising. And it is that they have become a very important device with which you can entertain yourself while doing any physical or sports activity. But in the bitten apple they want to go one step further with a new function to add to their next headphones.

It turns out that the AirPods Pro 2 could arrive this year, but in PhoneArena they point out that these headphones will have an activity tracking function. It is a function with which any user interested in fitness could bet on the accessories of the bitten apple with this feature.

This would mean that the headphones would not only play music, but would also recognize when the user is doing sports and give them all the available data. Of course, even if you don’t have your iPhone nearby, it’s suggested that you can use this feature with just your Apple Watch.

A 2018 feature

For many it may be a novelty that the AirPods Pro 2 keep an activity log. For the company it is, but it is true that this feature has been brought since 2017. Yes, as you read it, and it is four years since the Korean company Samsung released the Samsung Gear IconX. These had a voice tracking function that informed the user of parameters such as distance traveled, calories burned or speed.

However, after these, the Seoul firm has not returned to bet on the integration of this function in a long time. Come on, it has been set aside to focus on other functions to grant it and that could be a better claim for all users who bet on its line of wireless headphones.