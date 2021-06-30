AirPods Pro 2, Arrows Pointing To 2022

AirPods Pro 2 rumors and claims have been around for a very long time. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, known for his accurate analysis and predictions about Apple products, stated that AirPods Pro 2 will meet users in 2022.

Kuo stated that even if AirPods Pro 2 does not offer an innovative experience, Apple’s total shipment of fully wireless headphones in 2022 will still exceed 100 million. The seasoned analyst cut his forecast for AirPods shipments in the second half of 2021 from 75 million to 70 million. Although Apple’s leadership in the wireless headphone market continues, its rivals seem to close the gap a little in this period.

Kuo stated that the AirPods platform is advantageous compared to its competitors in terms of growth in line with the developments in the ecosystem. It should be said that these predictions of the experienced analyst, who said that innovative experiences such as health monitoring can be provided, are not groundless. It has been talked about for a long time that Apple can add advanced motion sensors to its wireless headset. It is said that the company may also support AirPods with biometric sensors in the coming period.

According to Kuo; Apple, which sets its sights on Android users, will give more weight to the dual brand strategy in the headphone market. Targeting Apple phone owners in the AirPods series, the company will continue to reach Android users with Beats branded products. Continuing its preparations for AirPods Pro 2, the company announced the Beats Studio Buds model a while ago.