AirPods Max: with a high price and without charger

Apple’s over-ear headphones, AirPods Max, which were announced last year have finally landed in Brazil. Arriving at the Apple Store online this Monday (18th), the headsets deliver a deep integration with the iPhone, Mac and iPad and, like these, they also arrive with a hefty price tag – and, by the way, without charger included in the box.

We are talking about no less than R $ 6,209.10 in cash with 10% discount or R $ 6,899 in installments up to 12 times, a value well above the US $ 549 (~ R $ 2,900) charged by him in the United States .

The product does not have a charger, but at least it already has a protective cover with it, called a Smart Case. The accessory yielded some jokes on the web for remembering the shape of a bra, besides being criticized for staining easily. The good news, at least, is that there are other manufacturers’ protective covers already being sold.

The AirPods Max come with an aluminum finish and a breathable mesh to keep your head off during long use sessions. In addition, the inner cushions are made of elastic visco foam, and rotate independently.

One of the main differentials of the AirPods Max is due to its active noise cancellation technology, which can be activated at the press of a button.