Airpods Max: some models of the headset will have to wait

You may have to wait several months to receive your Airpods Max.

Yesterday was a day to be marked with a milestone: Apple formalized the very first headset in its history, the Airpods Max. A machine designed to compete with the best devices on the market such as the Sony WH-1000XM4 – currently available with a very good reduction – with in particular active noise reduction and a transparency mode. But if the release of this headset, which was rather expected for 2021, has something to delight all fans of the Apple brand, some may have to take their time patiently to receive their first edition of this Airpods Max.

Indeed, the delivery date of these headsets has passed on the Apple site to January 7. A period of one month already long waiting for for the most impatient, and which knows a leap forward with the “sky blue” version which it will only be available in the next 12 to 14 weeks, which gives a date of receipt in mid-March, for an order placed today. An obvious success for those who will quickly be an alternative of choice for the Airpods Pro. It remains to be seen whether, in the next few days, the waiting time might not increase further!



