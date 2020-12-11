AirPods Max is out of the box! This is how it looks

Rather, the new Apple introduced its first on-ear headset. The headphone, whose introduction turned into a snake story, was finally introduced, but it was criticized by users for its high price. This headset, which is not far outside of Apple’s price policy, meets users with its high sound performance and stylish design. The first box openings started to occur. People who spoke to millions of people on YouTube opened the box for Apple AirPods Max. First impressions seem very positive:

Apple AirPods Max appear for the first time in review video

The Apple AirPods Max model was leaked a while ago. It is possible to say that the headset, which comes up with a different name, looks like the leaked design. This headset, which has the physical key of the Apple Watch, comes to those who do not want to compromise on elegance, but expect high performance.

The detail we encounter in the first examinations of the headset is the quality of the materials used. These headphones, which attract attention with their flexible and durable material structure, satisfy the user. Apple carries the premium feel to its design, although it is metal, it has not weighed the headset and weighs only 386 grams. The earphone covers are magnetic, so they can be easily attached and removed. In other words, ear pads can be changed after long use.

AirPods Max, Apple’s first on-ear headset, brings high-quality sound, Adaptive EQ, Active Noise Cancellation and spatial audio features. AirPods Max; It offers a superior listening experience that provides Adaptive EQ, Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency and spatial sound by powering the computational sound feature with its special acoustic design, H1 chip and advanced software.

AirPods Max rely on an Apple-designed 40mm dynamic driver that delivers deep bass, precise midrange and clear high frequency expansion. Dual neodymium ring magnet motors ensure that AirPods Max’s audible range is not distorted even at maximum volume.

The headset, which is also assertive on the battery side, offers up to 20 hours of listening and speaking time with Active Noise Canceling and spatial sound features. It comes with a Smart Case that allows it to switch to ultra low power mode when the headset is not in use.

The Digital Crown, which we see in Apple Watch models, also appears in AirPods Max. With the Digital Crown on the headset, the functions of increasing the volume, switching between songs, answering calls and starting Siri can be performed. The headset with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity comes out of the box with a Lightning to Type-C charging cable and Smart Case.

AirPods Max, which comes in five color options such as space gray, silver, sky blue, green and pink, can be ordered from the day it is introduced. AirPods Max will be available starting Tuesday, December 15th.



