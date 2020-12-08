AirPods Max, Apple’s first on-ear headset, announced!

The information leaked to date has been correct again, and Apple announced the AirPods Max model, the first on-ear headset. Here are the AirPods Max features and price!

AirPods Max features

AirPods Max, Apple’s first on-ear headphones, comes with very high quality sound, Adaptive EQ, Active Noise Canceling and spatial sound. AirPods Max; It creates a superior listening experience that offers Adaptive EQ, Active Noise Cancellation, Transparent mode and spatial sound by powering the computational sound feature with special acoustic design, H1 chip and advanced software.

AirPods Max feature an Apple designed 40mm dynamic driver that provides deep bass, precise midrange and clear high frequency expansion. Dual neodymium ring magnet motors ensure that AirPods Max’s audible range is not distorted even at maximum volume.

The headset, which is also assertive on the battery side, offers up to 20 hours of listening and speaking time with Active Noise Canceling and spatial sound features. It comes with a Smart Case that allows it to switch to ultra-low power mode when the headset is not in use.

The Digital Crown, which we see in Apple Watch models, also appears in AirPods Max. With the Digital Crown on the headset, the functions of amplifying, switching between songs, answering calls and starting Siri can be performed.

The headset with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity comes out of the box with a Lightning to Type-C charging cable and Smart Case.



