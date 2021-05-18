AirPods, AirPods Pro And Max: Bad News For Their Owners!

AirPods‌, AirPods Pro‌ and ‌AirPods Max‌ communicate via the Bluetooth AAC codec when paired with the iPhone or iPad. In this context, the lossless sound feature that users are eagerly waiting for is not supported by the AirPods series.

AirPods headphones do not support lossless audio

Apple has confirmed that lossless audio can be listened to on the “iPhone”, iPad, Mac or Apple TV. However, he did not mention AirPods headphones in the press release.

For lossless audio that provides a wider dynamic range to reveal details and realism in music, users need to use a converter. So iPhone users will need a wired headset and an additional dongle to benefit from this feature.

Although the AirPods‌, ‌AirPods Max‌ and ‌AirPods Pro‌ do not support lossless sound, it supports Spatial Sound thanks to Dolby Atmos.In addition, Apple Music‌ can automatically play Dolby Atmos tracks thanks to the H1 or W1 chip in all AirPods‌ and Beats headphones.

Lossless and spatial audio will be available for free. So both new and existing subscribers will not have to pay additional fees for these features.