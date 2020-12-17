AirPods 3 will be introduced before the first half of 2021

Rumors about the Apple AirPods 3 have been around for a while. In previous reports, it was stated that the AirPods 3 will have an in-ear design just like the AirPods Pro. It was claimed that the active noise canceling feature of AirPods Pro will not be available in this model.

New reports in the South Korean media also confirm these allegations. The Elec site also claims that the new AirPods will be released before the end of the first half of 2021.

According to the information provided by sectoral sources, the similarity of AirPods 3 with AirPods Pro will not be limited to the design. Apple is expected to use the H1 processor in its new headset. It is said that this processor will be accompanied by a new SiP circuit.

It is claimed that Apple will begin testing the new SiP before the end of the year. The first days of 2021 are pointed out for the start of the production of the new headset.

One of the rumors about AirPods 3 is about the price of the headset. It is said that the headset will be sold in the US for about 20 percent cheaper than the AirPods Pro. This means that the new AirPods can be purchased for around $ 200.



