Airpods 3 Introduced! Here Are The Features And Price

Apple introduced the highly anticipated 3rd Generation AirPods at today’s Unleashed event. Here are the features!

Apple unveiled its new fully wireless earphone model, AirPods 3, at its Unleashed event today. The first generation of AirPods, which was introduced in 2016, was launched in the second generation in 2019. In the same year, a high-end model called ‘AirPods Pro’ went on sale. The series, which has not been updated for two years, is back with the 3rd Generation.

AirPods 3 features

Chip – Apple H1

Battery – life Up to 6 hours of listening time (30 hours with the box)

Sound features – Dolby Atmos, Spatial Audio, Adaptive EQ

Sensor – Force sensor

Apple places emphasis on Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos support in the AirPods 3 model. The new headset, which has been improved in integration with all of Apple’s products, especially Music, has a similar structure to AirPods Pro in terms of design. In previous leaks, it was said that the device will come with silicone ear tips. However, this did not happen. The earphones do not have silicone tips.

The battery life of AirPods 3, which is resistant to water and sweat thanks to IPX4 certification, has increased up to 6 hours. With the charging case, the total listening time increased to 30 hours. Apple placed a force sensor on the device to provide ease of use during music and phone calls. AirPods 3 will offer 1 hour of use with a 5-minute charge. Increasing the listening time to 6 hours, Apple announced that this time will increase to 30 hours with its wireless charging supported box.

AirPods 3 price

AirPods 3 will be available for a starting price of $179.

