AirPods 3 fake before released

AirPods 3, Apple is expected to release new versions of both AirPods and AirPods Pro this year. In the latest news, these next-generation wireless headphones, often referred to as AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2, to distinguish them from current generation models, will likely be sold under the names AirPods and AirPods Pro. Considering that these are not products that are updated every year, such as iPhones, it makes sense that their new models are not numbered.

Aside from the naming, there is no indication of when the AirPods 3 will be released yet. However, more evidence has emerged that Apple is working on a new pair of affordable wireless headphones. Interestingly, some counterfeiters from China started releasing fake AirPods 3 before Apple released more real products. Although these products are not real, the design is believed to be the same or close to the actual model.

AirPods imitations are nothing new. They have been around for years, and these counterfeits look so good that customers who buy AirPods and AirPods Pro from unauthorized sellers should be very careful not to buy counterfeits instead of genuine ones.

There is no original product yet to compare them with the AirPods 3 that appear in online videos. However, the wireless headset shown below, whose design is believed to be the same as the expected AirPods, is very similar to the AirPods Pro Apple is currently selling. A leak from a trusted source a few weeks ago showed us images of the alleged new AirPods 3:

Various rumors suggest that Apple has adopted the Pro design for the expected AirPods 3 model. The headphones will have a smaller body like the Pro models. The charging case won’t be as tall as the original AirPods, but it will be wider, like the AirPods Pro charging case. Unlike Pro earbuds, the new AirPods 3 will not have removable silicone tips and will not support active noise cancellation.

The video clip above, first published on TikTok in China, shows the AirPods 3 flashes, which are quite similar to the product we assume to be true, based on previous AirPods 3 leaks.

It’s unclear who produced these fake AirPods 3s, where they were sold or how much they cost. The company that made these counterfeit products probably had some sort of inside information for the design, or they simply rely on leaks to deceive customers.

In fact, these fake AirPods 3, which appeared in China, may not be an indication that the original product will be released soon. While the new AirPods headphones are expected to come out this spring, Ming-Chi Kuo, a trusted source when it comes to Apple products, recently said that mass production of the new AirPods headphones will not begin until the third quarter of 2021.

The first generation AirPods were launched towards the end of 2016. The second generation model went on sale in mid-March 2019. AirPods Pro were on sale abroad towards the end of October 2019.