AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2 New Details Revealed

Cupertino-based technology giant Apple has achieved great success in the wireless headset industry with its AirPods series. The company, which launched the first AirPods headphones in December 2016 and the second generation AirPods in March 2019, continues to work on the third generation AirPods and AirPods Pro 2. Both of these headphones will be released within the next year, according to a new report.

Incoming information says that the entry-level AirPods 3 will look similar to the current AirPods Pro in terms of design and will arrive in the first half of next year with short grips and replaceable ear tips. Stating that there will be no high-level features such as active noise canceling in the new generation, the sources report that there will be some improvements on the battery life side, which users complain about a lot.

Apple AirPods Pro 2

In addition to the entry-level third-generation AirPods, Apple is also working on the new version of AirPods Pro. It is claimed that these headphones, which are expected to be introduced in the second half of next year, will resemble Samsung Galaxy Buds in terms of design and will get rid of the stems.

At this point, Bloomberg reported that Apple aims to make the AirPods Pro more compact by completely removing the handles on the headset. Noting that a new chip has been designed for the headphones, Bloomberg says that the company can offer users a better audio experience and lower Bluetooth latency.

Apple AirPods Studio

Having achieved good success with in-ear headphones, Apple is also working on high-end on-ear headphones called Apple AirPods Studio. Production was finally scheduled to start in the past few weeks after numerous delays, but recent information shows that Apple is shelving the AirPods Studio again.

According to information obtained from sources close to the industry, this headset is not expected to be released before next December. At this point, even at best, a promotion in 2021 seems more likely for AirPods Studio, which is said to be introduced at the event in November.

To summarize, Apple is currently working on three different headsets. AirPods 3 of these are expected to be introduced in the first half of next year and AirPods Pro 2 in the second half of next year, but there is no clear date for AirPods Studio. In addition, Apple is reported to be working on a third HomePod model, but there is not much information about this product yet.



